HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt after a car flipped onto its side in Holyoke.

Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Department

According to Holyoke Fire, the accident happened on Hillside and Westfield Road Thursday afternoon. A fire hydrant was also damaged.

Both Holyoke police and fire responded to the roads, which have since reopened. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police.