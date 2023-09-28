HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt after a car flipped onto its side in Holyoke.
According to Holyoke Fire, the accident happened on Hillside and Westfield Road Thursday afternoon. A fire hydrant was also damaged.
Both Holyoke police and fire responded to the roads, which have since reopened. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police.
