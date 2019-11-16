Car flips over after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car flipped over onto its roof after a crash in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, crews were called to 763 Plumtree Road for a two-car crash around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Captain Tetreault told 22News, when firefighters arrived they found a Jeep Liberty rolled over on its roof. The driver of the vehicle, a man, was able to get out of the car safely.

Both drivers involved in the crash, and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is on scene looking into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

