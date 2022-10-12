WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to Union Street after a vehicle hit a house. The vehicle hit the gas meter and electrical meter as well. The gas leak was shut off by the fire department. Eversource was called to repair.

Natural gas is almost pure methane, which does not have any odor. For safety purposes, gas distribution companies must add a chemical odor to natural gas so that it can be detected.

If you smell gas inside a building, evacuate and call 911 once outside.

If you smell gas outside, call your gas company