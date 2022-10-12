WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to Union Street after a vehicle hit a house. The vehicle hit the gas meter and electrical meter as well. The gas leak was shut off by the fire department. Eversource was called to repair.

What to do if you smell gas

Natural gas is almost pure methane, which does not have any odor. For safety purposes, gas distribution companies must add a chemical odor to natural gas so that it can be detected.

  • If you smell gas inside a building, evacuate and call 911 once outside.
  • If you smell gas outside, call your gas company
Company NameTelephone Number
Berkshire Gas(413) 445-0230
Blackstone Gas(508) 883-9516
Eversource Gas (formerly Columbia Gas of MA)(800) 525-8222
Eversource Energy(800) 592-2000
Holyoke Gas & Electric(413) 536-9335
Liberty Utilities(800) 544-4944 or (800) 936-7000
Middleborough Gas & Electric(508) 947-1535 (Option 1)
National Grid(800) 233-5325
Unitil(603) 294-5177
Wakefield Municipal(781) 953-2245
Westfield Gas & Electric(413) 572-0000 (Option 1)