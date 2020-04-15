Car insurance companies offering extensions, rebates to customers during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Insurance companies are extending the deadlines for payments and offering rebates to help people who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This pandemic has put many people out of work and filing for unemployment. In order to help consumers during this time, some auto and home insurance companies are allowing customers to defer payments to a future date.

Many are also now offering rebates since there’s been fewer people on the roads and far fewer accidents.

“This week, carriers are stepping forward and offering rebates for the months of April and May, at this point, to the tune of 15 to 25 percent on people’s auto insurance,” John Dowd, president of the Dowd Agencies, explained.

For rebates, Dowd said you should be able to receive them automatically from your carrier. If you have questions on payment terms, he recommends contacting your carrier directly.

Dowd has never seen flexibility like this before in the insurance industry, and credits all the companies who’ve stepped up during this difficult time.