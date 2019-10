SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic light was knocked down in Springfield after a car crash Friday night.

Springfield Police were called to a vehicle accident on Dartmouth Street and St. James Avenue Friday night.

22News shot video of police cruisers at the location of the accident, where crews worked to remove the fallen traffic light from the ground.

Local residents told 22News that speeding has been a problem in the St. James Avenue area in the past.

No word on any injuries.