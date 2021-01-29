Car not starting in extremely cold weather?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold weather can do a number on your car.

22News checked in with AAA of the Pioneer Valley to see if they were getting an influx of calls for roadside assistance. While it was not as bad as they expected, AAA expects Monday to be their busiest day for dead car batteries.

It takes extra battery power to start your car when it’s this cold. So if you’re battery is more than a few years old, it might be time to get it tested.

“In New England, batteries probably last three to four years anyway, so if you have a battery that’s older than that and you go out to start the car this morning and it’s not really starting well for you, it’s probably a sign it’s getting ready to go on you,” said Joseph Ferraro, VP of automotive at AAA of Pioneer Valley.

Not driving your car can also have an impact on the battery.

Ferraro recommends starting your car every few days, even if you don’t plan to go anywhere.