Car on fire causing traffic delays on I-291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire on I-291 in Springfield is causing traffic delays for drivers traveling in the area Thursday night. 

State Police in Springfield told 22News no one was hurt in the car fire, but traffic is backed up to the MassPike. 

Springfield Fire Department officials have been called to the car fire, which has filled the roadway with heavy smoke, according to a photo sent to our newsroom. 

22News will follow this and let you know when traffic eases. In the meantime, click here for the Waze Traffic Map

