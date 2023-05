CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car caught fire on 391 North in Chicopee early Sunday morning.

22News viewers sent us video of crews responding to a car fire just after 4 a.m. Sunday. One person was removed from the car, however there was at least one other person inside.

There is no more details available at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.