SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car flipped over onto the lawn of a home on Parker Street in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood early Friday morning.

When our 22News crew arrived at around 1:30 P.M., several officers and representatives from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were investigating at the crash site.

Parker Street was blocked-off to traffic from White Oak Road to Acrebrook Road for several hours, but has since re-opened.

There is no official word at this time on injuries or what may have caused the crash.