Car parade held to celebrate Chicopee pre-school graduates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A parade celebration was held for pre-school graduates in Chicopee Thursday.

The young grads from Side-By-Side Preschool & Child Care Center were cheered on with a “Quaran-SENIOR” car parade. The Chicopee Colleen and their floats also joined in on the procession.

Children at the child care center have missed out on many yearly school celebrations due to COVID-19, and this gave them the opportunity to reunite.

Side-By-Side Preschool & Child Care Center Director Lisa Martin told 22News, “The kids are super excited and they need to have something. They haven’t seen each other in months, so even if they can see each other waving as they’re driving by, it’s for the kids and staff.”

Twenty senior graduates were celebrated at Thursday night’s ceremony in the Knights of Columbus parking lot.