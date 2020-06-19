1  of  2
Breaking News
State: All Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans with Covid-19 have recovered Part of I-90 W in Russell closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Car parade held to celebrate Chicopee pre-school graduates

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A parade celebration was held for pre-school graduates in Chicopee Thursday.

The young grads from Side-By-Side Preschool & Child Care Center were cheered on with a “Quaran-SENIOR” car parade. The Chicopee Colleen and their floats also joined in on the procession.

Children at the child care center have missed out on many yearly school celebrations due to COVID-19, and this gave them the opportunity to reunite.

Side-By-Side Preschool & Child Care Center Director Lisa Martin told 22News, “The kids are super excited and they need to have something. They haven’t seen each other in months, so even if they can see each other waving as they’re driving by, it’s for the kids and staff.”

Twenty senior graduates were celebrated at Thursday night’s ceremony in the Knights of Columbus parking lot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today