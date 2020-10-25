Car parade to be held Sunday for Rays of Hope fundraiser

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fight to end breast cancer continues even during the pandemic. The only thing that’s changed is how they are raising funds this year.

Sunday was originally the day the walk was scheduled before the pandemic hit. However, now it will be a drive thru “Parade of Hope.” Folks will driver under the Pink Arch and see images and messages on a jumbotron as people drive through the route. The car parade will be held at the Baystate Health Education Center from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

As for the virtual component for this hybrid challenge, people were asked to walk or run three miles throughout this month. Rays of Hope also provided recommended routes and playlists while people clocked in their miles. All to raise funds to cure breast cancer.

After Sunday’s parade, a special message from the Rays of Hope chairs, founder and medical experts will be streamed at noon. You can watch that stream below:

In its 27 years, Rays of Hope has managed to raise $15 million and all funds stay local in western Massachusetts.

22News is a proud sponsor of the Rays of Hope hybrid event.