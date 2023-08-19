HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car drove into a canal on Lyman and Canal Street in Holyoke early Saturday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department initially responded to the scene by the intersection of Lyman and Canal Streets. When our 22News crews arrived they saw what looks like a grey sedan, that appears to have been in the canal.

Eventually the car was recovered and pulled out of the canal by a large tow truck. As of now, we have no word on who was in the car. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, it was too deep for crews to make a rescue attempt.

There was well over 50 people gathered in the area and looking over the fence to watch the car being recovered. Southwick Police and Mass State Police were there providing assistance.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Holyoke Police and Mass State Police. This is the second time in a week that a car has gone into a canal in Holyoke.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.