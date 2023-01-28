WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car drove through the building.

According to the Westfield Police Department, at 9:50 a.m., a woman was dropping off her kid and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, and drove into and through the building. The New England Martial Arts Training Center said that the car left a 4-foot hole in the building.

There were no injuries at the incident, and the building department was there to assess the damage. The center is also closed today due to the accident.

