SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez will be teaming up with AAA for a car seat check-up event on Tuesday.

The free event will allow parents to have their children’s car seats checked by nationally certified technicians. There will also be demonstrations of proper car seat installation practices.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Northgate Plaza on 1985 Main Street in Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “This free event will help families make sure that their car seats are installed properly and safely for their most precious cargo, their children. Nationally certified technicians will be on hand to help install and secure your car seat correctly. I want to thank AAA and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez for their efforts in bringing this much-needed service to our community.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this event alongside AAA Northeast and other community partners,” said Chair González. “It’s important for every parent and caregiver to have the assurance that their children will be riding safely in the car. This event will provide valuable information and resources to ensure that safety is prioritized. I encourage everyone to attend and benefit from this initiative.”

“Even the most well-meaning caregiver can easily make an error when choosing or installing a car seat for a child,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Senior Spokesperson. “A car seat check like this one provides a hands-on opportunity to ask questions and learn how to correctly install the right seat for your child.”