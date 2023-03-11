WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– Is your child’s car seat in good condition and installed properly?

The Wilbraham Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are holding a car seat safety event where certified child passenger safety techs will make sure your child is riding safe and secure.

Visitors will also be able to get fire house and truck tours. Refreshments are being provided by Rice’s Fruit Farm.

The car seat safety event is being held on Sunday, March 12 from 9am-1pm at the Wilbraham Fire Department, 2770 Boston Road in Wilbraham. The event and car seat inspection are free and no appointment is required.