SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College Department of Public Safety will be hosting a classic car show on Sunday.

The car show is a fundraiser for the school’s comfort dog, Rookie, that joined campus last year, according to a news release from Springfield College. Rookie will be at the event to spend time with visitors. Rookie has made an impact on campus assisting with mental wellness for the students at Springfield College.

The donation for each vehicle that is entering the show is suggested at $20 and the event is free for those that are just viewing the entries. The vehicles will be located in Lot No. 15 in front of Stagg Field on Alden Street at the school. The event will be held weather permitting.

“We are looking forward to this event to support Rookie and our comfort dog program,” said Springfield College Chief of Police Joseph Tiraboschi. “It is always exciting to host guests, who can experience how special Springfield College is!”

The show will be on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.