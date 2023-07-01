PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer community remains in mourning, following the untimely death of 16-year old Mary Collins of South Hadley.

Mary was a student at Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School and was actively involved in the school’s repair shop. She tragically died in a car accident in early June.

In the weeks since, an outpouring of support for the teen’s family, including a car-show held at St Joseph’s Park Saturday. Friends and family told 22News that Mary loved all things cars and trucks so it just made perfect sense to host a car show in her memory.

“I feel like if she saw some of these cars here now, she’d be blown away. She would’ve loved it,” said Trevor Press, a former Pathfinder Tech classmate and friend of Mary’s, who decided to organize Saturday’s event in her honor.

The show invited drivers and car enthusiasts of all kinds to come out and display their vehicles. And though admission was free, prizes were raffled off and donations were collected all for Mary’s family.

Volunteer Savannah Hamilton of Belchertown explained to 22News why it was important for her to take part in the show. “I had a few friends pass away in a car accident and that just means a lot to me to come out here and be able to help another family that went through the same thing.”



That level of support, a driving force of the show’s success.