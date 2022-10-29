WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School F.I.R.S.T. Robotics Team will be having its Truck, Motorcycle, and Car show on Saturday.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield on Facebook, the car show will be held at West Springfield High School on Piper Road from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be refreshments, raffles, music, vintage WSHS yearbooks, and more.

There is a $10 entry fee per car, $8 for WSHS alumni, and spectators can come in for free. Donations will be gratefully accepted.