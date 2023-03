SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver struck a utility pole in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Our 22News crew could see the sheared pole, located at Sumner Avenue and Rencelau Street, being supported only by its wires at around 1:00 A.M.

A sign for a PVTA bus stop was also knocked down in the crash.

There is no official word on injuries at this time, as Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle told 22News officers have been unable to locate the driver.