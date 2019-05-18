Car vs. motorcycle accident in Longmeadow

by: Ariana Tourangeau

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was called to the area of Forest Glen Rd. for a car accident Saturday.

Longmeadow Fire Department Lieutenant Carl Viera told 22News, there was an accident on Forest Glen Rd. around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Our 22News crew saw a car and motorcycle being cleared from the area of the accident.

One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

No additional information on the details of the accident or what led up to it was available. 

We’ll continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

