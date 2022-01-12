Car vs. pole crash caused power outage in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Eversource customers in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood lost power early Wednesday morning, after a driver crashed into a utility pole.

The accident happened just before 2:30 A.M. near 211 Nottingham Street.

Springfield Police Capt. Richard LaBelle told 22News the driver of the car was able to get out on his own following the crash. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, and is expected to recover.

There is no official word at this time on what led up to the crash.