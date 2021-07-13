Care workers to rally in Springfield, call for fair wages and benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home care and childcare workers will rally in Springfield Tuesday evening, calling for federal and local investment in the care economy.

The group will march from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and onto Plainfield Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. The demonstration is part of a nationwide day of action, calling on Congress to approve President Biden’s “Care Plan,” a $400 million investment in home and community based health services.

There are 2.3 million home care workers in the United States, 87 percent of those are women and 62 percent are people of color. They are asking for fair wages, paid time off, benefits and the freedom for all workers to unionize.

There will also be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic available for those that attend the event.