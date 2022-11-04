CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Inc. and VOICE will have 25 employers at the on-site employment event for veterans, reservists, and guardsmen on Friday.

Veterans Inc. is New England’s leading contributor to support service to veterans, as well as their families, according to a new release sent to 22News from Veterans Inc. This is a non-profit organization with a mission to be there for veterans in their time of need. Veterans Inc. has helped more than 65,000 veterans in need and operates in all six New England States.

VOICE stands for Veterans Outreach Into Community Engagement. This is a partnership of over 45 State, Local, and Federal veteran programs throughout western Massachusetts.

At the event, veterans can receive on-site Career support and can receive information on housing, health, and financial benefits including VA Home Loans, Chapter 115 benefits, utility assistance, Hud voucher programs, and the VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program.

The event begins from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Chicopee Knights of Colombus.

Some companies that will be at the career fair include:

Amazon

MGM Springfield

Sullivan Paper

PTI Industries

UMass/ Amherst

Mass Mutual

US Tsubaki Automotive

Callaway Golf

Service providers include: