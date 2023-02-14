SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children had the opportunity at a very young age to get a glimpse of the career opportunities ahead of them on Tuesday.

Fifth graders at Springfield’s Milton Bradley Elementary School enjoyed just such a glimpse into their future during Career Day. Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was among the group from diverse backgrounds explaining what they’re jobs entailed.

Sheriff Cocchi candidly explained how these career day programs could pay dividends in the future, “In today’s society, it’s very difficult to get people into our profession. We’re working very hard rebuilding, to regain the trust of the public.”

For the students, this career day involved learning from the ground up, how job seekers go about pursuing careers of their choice. They would even get a head start learning about their financial obligations as grown-ups.