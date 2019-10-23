Career fair in Palmer encourages girls to work in trades

PALMER, Mass (WWLP) – High school girls from all over western Massachusetts had the opportunity to explore non-traditional career paths on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts “Girls in Trades career fair” was held at Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer.

It’s an annual event that encourages girls to consider working in the building trades after they graduate high school.

Eric Duda Principal and Assistant Superintendent of Pathfinder told 22News, “This is a great way for them to get their name out there for great employment and long term maybe college benefits later. It’s a great opportunity for them to connect with employers directly.”

Over 350 female high school students visited Pathfinder to learn about trades that women don’t normally think about. Trades like carpentry and automation.

“The career fair is educating the girls on how all the stereotypes don’t matter and how it doesn’t matter if you don’t have all the strength in the world,” Avery Kocloski, a high school junior who studies carpentry at Pathfinder said.

Many of the students think this career fair is way to empower girls who aren’t sure they’ll be able to work in a building trade.

“It’s important because we need women to be able to feel comfortable where they are working and also need women to know you can do it,” Arianah Rivera a Senior at Putnam High School studying Robotics and Automation said.

Massachusetts Girls in Trades was launched in 2015 by a partnership of educational, governmental, and trade union organizations.

The career fair is held every year at different vocational schools across western Massachusetts.