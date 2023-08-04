SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was the annual taste of the Caribbean event in Springfield.

The Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Athletics Social Club puts on this event to enhance and promote cultural and educational activities in Springfield and surround communities.

The event took place on State St. and included tens of food and music vendors, as well as hundreds of people wearing traditional and fun costumes.

22News spoke with Dr. Ishmael Ali, who was selected to be the Grand Marshall at this year’s Caribbean parade. Ali saying, “I think it gives me a great opportunity as an African American, it enables me to uphold some of the ideals and ideology that we are trying to do to bring people together in harmony and peace. It’s a great day for that.”

Dr. Ishamel Ali told 22News that he is extremely proud to be awarded this honor and he hopes as many people as possible attend the parade in just a few weeks.

Springfield’s Carnival parade will be on Saturday, August 19 starting at State St. and ending at Blunt Park.