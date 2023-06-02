SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night in Forest Park at the Historic Barney Carriage House was this year’s Caribbean Carnival Heritage Scholarship Award Gala.

Seven students were selected this year and celebrated at the award gala. The scholarship was established in 2015 and helps support high school seniors of Caribbean descent in pursuing higher education. The evening included a cocktail reception, dinner, live entertainment, networking, and a silent auction.

President of the Caribbean American African Athletics Social Club (CAAASC) Gloria Scarlett, expressing the importance of this scholarship, “It’s important because education, without education, who are we? Then no jobs would be open or jobs and we want to help and we always try to help and forever we are gonna help people achieve the goals they want to achieve.”

All proceeds from the gala will benefit the scholarship fund and CAAASC’s mission to enhance the cultural, social, educational, and spiritual awareness of the Caribbean people living in Springfield and surrounding areas.