SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Caribbean Heritage on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield and District Chief Curt Marcellin will celebrate Caribbean Heritage with a special flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we continue to honor our city’s diversity, it is important to acknowledge and recognize our Caribbean residents, families, and businesses for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. My administration is proud to support our Caribbean community and celebrate Caribbean heritage with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.”

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Springfield City Hall.