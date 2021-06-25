Caribbean LGBTQ+ Pride celebration hosted at Breezeways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride month is winding down, but the celebrations continue in western Massachusetts!

Friday night, Springfield Pride hosted the first-ever Caribbean Pride and artist showcase, and it took place right at Breezeways on Page Blvd in Indian Orchard. Springfield pride members said these events are all about breaking the silence of the LGBTQ community in Springfield.

Sabrina Cancel, owner of Breezeways, told 22News, “We just have to stop the division. Events like this just have multiple different people of all races of all walks of life come together and it’s the each one help one mentality.”

The event also featured drag performers, R&B, hip-hop artists, as well as poets.