WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mother’s day tradition, the concert of Carillon Bells at Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday entertained families from all over New England.

For some visitors, coming to Stanley Park for the Carillon bells was actually a pilgrimage. Nancy Patrick and her family came from Albany, New York to honor her mother who had regularly taken her to Stanley park as a child to enjoy the bells.

“It’ll make me cry…. it makes me think of my mom, so what a day to be here,” Nancy told 22News.

Nancy would visit the Stanley Park Bench named in her mother’s honor, a distinguished former employee of the Stanley Home Products company of Westfield.