WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another musical tradition, a Carillon Bells concert continued Sunday afternoon at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Another positive sign the coronavirus pandemic is improving. The audience listened from park benches in the Rose Garden.

Laura Testin of Westfield said, “Oh it’s great, it’s good to get out and enjoy the music, it’s beautiful.”

Carillon Tower is nearly 100 feet tall. It’s been a vital part of the Stanley Park landscape for half a century.