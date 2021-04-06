Caring Health Center adds new patient service vehicles to help patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring Health Center in Springfield has added new patient service vehicles to provide needed access to patients with transportation challenges.

The new transportation will include two patient transport vans and an SUV which will be used for pharmacy deliveries. They will provide door-to-door service for patients in need and shuttle patients to CHC’s two vaccine locations.

According to the center, the vans are a critical resource for patients who are elderly, infirm or have limited mobility.

All three vehicles are currently in service and ready for patient use.