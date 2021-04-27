CARnival celebration for Springfield Seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center will be treated to a carnival-themed family reunion drive-through parade beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The event is to celebrate spring and members of the senior community.

People are asked to decorate their cars, dress in festive carnival like attire to contribute to the party atmosphere. There will also be booths with games that people can participate in, as well as information, treats and musical entertainment.

The CARnival Family Reunion Drive-Through Parade for Springfield Seniors will be held at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center located at 1476 Roosevelt Ave in Springfield from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.