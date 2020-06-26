Carrabba’s Italian Grill in West Springfield permanently closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Italian chain restaurant along Route 5 in West Springfield has closed its doors permanently.

The Carrabba’s Italian Grill located at 955 Riverdale Street has permanently shut down. Callers to the restaurant receive an automated message stating: “Thank you for calling Carabba’s Italian Grill. This location is permanently closed. Please visit carrabbas.com to find your nearest location.”

According to the company’s website, there are no remaining Carrabba’s locations in either Massachusetts or Connecticut. The Carrabba’s locations to West Springfield are in Warwick, Rhode Island and Latham, New York.