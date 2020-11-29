Cars line up for first Bright Nights weekend of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s like old times at Bright Nights. The first Saturday night of the 26th consecutive season was an uplifting success.

There were long lines of cars waiting to enter Forest Park in Springfield Saturday. Even in a pandemic, the spectacular light show hasn’t lost any of its appeal during the first few nights of Bright Nights 26th season that began Wednesday.

Many coming from Connecticut, and even some as far east as Worcester. One Connecticut family thanked the Spirit of Springfield for continuing the tradition despite these difficult times we’re facing.

“It’s great, we’re able to get out, do something, it’s like a holiday,” Ashley Marteis told 22News. “We were worried they weren’t going to do it, I’m glad they did.”

Saturdays are traditionally the most popular night of the week for people to visit the holiday light display. Attendance was up for the first two nights earlier this week.

The 26th season of Bright Nights continues through January 6th.