Carvana interested in building facility along College Highway in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed Carvana used car distribution and processing center is getting some backlash from Southwick residents.

Their special permit application says the site would refurbish and warehouse used vehicles until the company transfers them to a retail facility.



Carvana wants to build their processing and distribution center at what was once a tobacco field on College Highway. It’s being called a potential economic development opportunity but neighbors are concerned about the traffic and noise it could create.

“As we can see, this highway we are on is very busy already and this beautiful piece of farmland is going to be paved over with approximately 50 acres of cars,” said Cynthia Marshall of Southwick.

Marshall and other neighbors believe there are better locations for it.



“We feel it should be on an industrial area and not on a beautiful country highway such as this,” said Patricia Montagna of Southwick.

According to a traffic impact study, about 850 employees would work daily at the facility. The full build-out of the development is projected to result in more than 2,600 vehicle trips during a weekday. Carvana is known for its multi-story car vending machines and is said to be one of the fastest growing used car dealers in the United States.

This proposal was discussed over the Planning Board’s Zoom meeting on June 8th. 22News contacted town officials Friday to find out what’s next and when there would be a vote.