Carvana protest in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick residents held a protest Saturday against a project they claim will be damaging to their community.
“No carvana, No Carvana, No Carvana”
Opposition to Carvana, which residents describe as a Goliath, internet based used car dealership brought out more than 100 placard carrying Southwick residents this afternoon at town hall. They sounded out passing drivers, most of whom seemed to share their opposition to having Carvana occupying a large chunk of Southwick acreage on what’s now land for agriculture.
The next chapter in the Carvana saga comes Tuesday night when the opposition group called “save Southwick” and “Keep Southwick Green” hopes to block planning board approval for the controversial business proposal.
22News contacted Carvana on why they wanted this Southwick location, but we have not heard back yet.