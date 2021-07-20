Carvana to withdraw application for used car processing facility in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Contractors have requested to withdraw their special permit application for a large Carvana car processing facility in Southwick.

In a letter, developers informed the Southwick Planning Board of their request to withdraw without prejudice from the proposed Carvana car processing facility late Tuesday afternoon, hours before a scheduled public meeting where residents were expected to oppose the project.

The 200,000 square-foot car processing facility was planned for three properties in Southwick; 686 College Highway, 34 Feeding Hill Road, and 0 Feeding Hills Road. Traffic was a big concern for residents as the massive facility would have brought 2,600 vehicle trips and 90-car carrier trips to and from the site daily.

The public hearing scheduled to start at 6 p.m. has been long anticipated by those who oppose the Carvana project. The attorney who was hired by some Southwick residents to help fight Caravana has instructed those in opposition to still attend the meeting.

Residents are hoping the planning board will clarify if the withdrawal means Carvana will not be coming to Southwick.

22News will be attending Tuesday night’s public meeting. We’ll continue to update you with the latest.