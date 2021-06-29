Carvana will change ‘traffic flow’ in Southwick, residents say

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people expressed their opposition to a proposed Carvana project in Southwick Tuesday night.

Southwick residents crowded into Town Hall for the long-anticipated public planning board meeting which began at 7 p.m. Public comments were heard, mostly all in opposition to the over 60-acre Carvana site being built across from Southwick’s DPW on Route 202.

Before the meeting, dozens gathered outside the town hall to protest.

Dan Hess of Southwick told 22News, “It’s just going to change the whole character and the traffic flow is just going to be unbelievable it’s going to add 2,500 vehicles a day it’s going to add over 100 auto carries. Every nine minutes we’ll have an auto carrier coming into our town.”

As of now, no decision has been made on the project. Residents told 22News that a group of them have obtained legal counsel in the event the Carvana project passes.