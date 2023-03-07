LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A grass root organization devoted to helping troubled children in the Springfield area needs volunteers.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Hampden County interviewed potential volunteers at the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow Tuesday. They hope to recruit sufficient numbers of these volunteers to work with children confronting a life of emotional hardship.

“Volunteers from the community who we train and supervise and they make a commitment for advocacy for a child, whose usually in the foster care system, who has been abused and neglected,” said Supervisor Alma Baumwoll.

If you feel you can be of service to these children in need, helping them turn their lives around, you can head to CASA’s website and apply to join an information session virtually on March 8 at 7 p.m. or March 15 at 7 p.m., or you can also attend the next in-person information session on March 9 beginning at noon at the Holyoke Public Library.