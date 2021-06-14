Casinos getting back to normal

BOSTON (SHNS) – Now that they are free of state- or Gaming Commission-mandated restrictions, things are getting back to normal at the state’s casinos.

MGM Springfield plans to reopen its hotel this Friday, June 18 after more than a year of it being closed or limited to invited guests.

The commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Director Loretta Lillios said guests will be able to make reservations for the hotel online and over the phone and described the hotel reopening as “a big turn” for MGM.

Meanwhile, at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, nightclub Memoire had a successful grand reopening last weekend after its operator was able to iron out a minor staffing issue that forced the cancellation of a soft reopening.

Lillios said things went smoothly with the nightclub reopening and had no issues to report to the Gaming Commission on Monday morning.

