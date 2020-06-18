Casinos in Massachusetts to reopen with limitations under Gaming Commission’s plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Gaming Commission is working to finalize its minimum requirements for reopening casinos in Massachusetts.

There will be no poker, craps or roulette until further notice.

Blackjack-style gaming tables will be capped at three players, and slots machines will be separated and have some sort of barrier between them.

Players will also be required to wear a face covering. Massachusetts casinos cannot reopen until June 29 at the absolute earliest.

Gov. Baker’s administration is working on its own set of guidelines for the gaming industry as well.

You can find the Gaming Commission’s reopening plans for casinos here.