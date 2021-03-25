Casinos well below maximum occupancy

BOSTON (SHNS) – For almost two months now, the state’s slots parlor and casinos have been allowed to fill their gaming floors to a maximum of 40 percent occupancy, but none of the properties have even surpassed the old occupancy limit of 25 percent, gaming regulators said Thursday morning.

Last Saturday, March 20, was the busiest day for Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor since they reopened last summer.

At its busiest, the Plainville slots parlor saw 1,426 guests, which is 24.6 percent of its maximum capacity and coincided with a cruise promotion, Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Assistant Director Bruce Band said.

MGM maxed out at 1,861 players that day, representing 23 percent occupancy, Band said. At the Everett casino, a mystery points promotion helped attract 3,537 players, which Band said was 20.8 percent of the casino’s maximum capacity.

All three gaming centers have been open since July with limits on the number of guests, masking requirements, plexiglass installed between gaming positions, a limited offering of table games, and no poker rooms.