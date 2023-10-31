LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Five residents are without a home after a basement fire in Ludlow Tuesday morning.

According to the Ludlow Fire Department, at around 7:40 a.m. crews were called to a home at 32 Hampden St. for a fire in the basement. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming from the side door of the single-family home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement and was put out by 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported to the five residents who are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. One out of four cats removed from the home by firefighters has died. Westover and Wilbraham Fire Departments assisted on Hampden Street and station coverage was provided by the Chicopee Fire Department.

Ludlow Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.