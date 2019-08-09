Cat injured in house fire on Belmont St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat is being treated for burn injuries it suffered during a fire at a home on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Thursday night.

According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to 120 Belmont Ave. to find a small fire in a bedroom on the third floor around 6:57 p.m.

A family cat received minor burns and is receiving medical attention from animal control. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused less than $1,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.