SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters rescued a cat that was stuck on a tree in Springfield on Friday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to a call on Clyde Street for reports of a cat stuck in a tree. Crews found the cat about 80ft up in the tree when they arrived.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

The Springfield firefighters took immediate action and were able to successfully rescue the cat. It was safely returned to its owner.