Cat stuck in tree for 5 days in West Springfield rescued

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued from a tree in West Springfield last weekend.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Animal Rescue League (ARL), their Field Services Department from Boston reunited the cat with his family after spending five days stuck in a tree on Dion Street in West Springfield.

Jackson the cat was more than 50 feet high in the tree when an ARL agent arrived. For nearly four hours, the ARL agent tried to get Jackson to come towards him. Using treats and extreme patience, the ARL agent was able to get within reach of Jackson to safely take hold of him and bring him down to the ground to his waiting family.

“Cats are of course expert tree climbers, however contrary to popular belief, getting out of a tree can be a difficult task for a cat. The height may case anxiousness and fear, there may be problems coordinating back and front limbs to successfully climb down, among others.” Mike DeFina, Media Relations Officer

If you need assistance with a rescuing domestic animals and raptors (turkey vultures, ospreys, hawks, eagles, falcons, and owls) the Animal Rescue League can provide assistance. The ARL Field Services is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and can be reached at 617-426-9170 and hitting option “1”.