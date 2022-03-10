CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Catalytic converters are typically stolen for the the precious metals used in their production, including palladium.

Ed Malikowski with Mal Brothers Autobody told 22News the cost of auto parts have gone up across the board over the course of the pandemic, including catalytic converters, which can only take minutes to steal.

Russia is number one in the world for producing palladium and sanctions have driven up prices.

“It was $1,200 [before], $3,100 right now,” Ed Malikowski with Mal Brothers Autobody said.

“Didn’t hear a thing, the car alarm didn’t go off, our dog didn’t bark, nothing,” said David Lunden from Chicopee. He realized his catalytic converter was stolen three weeks ago, the engine made a growling noise when he started up and then had to have his car towed.

“It would have been $3,300 out of pocket if we weren’t covered by insurance. So at least we didn’t have to go through that ordeal,” said Lunden. In the end, he had to pay $300.

Your catalytic converter might look different from others. For example on some cars there are two catalytic converters and they’re actually smaller, which can make it harder to steal.

“Trucks, large engines, large converters raised up in the air. It’s easy to just crawl underneath and you’re in and out of there in just a few minutes,” said Malikowski.

Captain Carl Mazzaferro with the Longmeadow Police Department said they’ve seen an increase in thefts, typically a Toyota Prius, like Lunden’s car. However, there are some steps you can take to prevent it from happening to you.

“Covers that can be put over they catalytic converters, you can paint them orange, you can etch your license plate numbers in them. You can always park your car in a very well lit area,” said Captain Mazzaferro.

Captain Mazzaferro also recommends putting your car in your garage if you have one and buying security cameras. David is putting up his own cameras.