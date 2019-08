AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting its annual Catholic Youth Family Day Friday.

Watch the mass here:

According to a news release sent to 22News, the mass is taking place at River’s Edge Picnic Grove and is open to the public.

Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is hosting the mass.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is covering the mass. Watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.