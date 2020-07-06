Catholic schools part of Diocese in Springfield to re-open full-time in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RC Diocese of Springfield announced Monday there will be in-class Catholic school sessions starting this fall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, assistant superintendents of the schools for the diocese have been traveling to each school to meet with administrators to assess each building’s health and safety measure requirements have been met.

Since mid-March, students in the 12 elementary and two Catholic high schools in the Diocese have been learning remotely. Currently, all of the schools are equipped to serve students in person.

“We have enough space to accommodate our current enrollment and we have limited space to accept new students,” Baillargeon said.

“Our schools can provide full-time care for students at this time which is really important for families,” Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the RC Diocese of Springfield said.

Families and students should expect the following as plans continue to be in the works:

Desks in classrooms will be placed six feet apart.

Students and teachers will wear personal protective equipment based on age and need.

Buildings will be regularly cleaned and sanitized following local public health guidelines.

Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing will be provided and encouraged.

Time outdoors will be encouraged and increased.

School personnel will follow diocesan guidelines for safety.

All schools will follow the diocesan directives for liturgy and students will be encouraged to attend Mass as part of their program.

Dupont said Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield is an independently operated Catholic school and officials there have received the diocesan guidelines and are developing their own plan.

Although officials are confident, parents still have worries.

“There are some concerns, are the kids going to be safe, how do we make sure that this doesn’t spread, what if there is an uptick, what do we do for remote learning,” said Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of Diocese of Springfield Catholic Schools. “All of our schools have received guidance from us and they are going to be putting together their own plans for what do to answer those questions. How are we going to handle remote, what do we do when kids are sick or their family has to quarantine. How do we provide remote instruction.”

Catholic schools will start around the same time public schools begin.